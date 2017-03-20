Monday, April 16 , 2018, 9:42 pm | A Few Clouds 52º

 
 
 
 

‘Asphaltum: Chumash Super Glue’ Focus of Lecture at Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

By Dennis Schuett for the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum | March 20, 2017 | 1:33 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum will host "Asphaltum: Chumash Super Glue," a lecture presented by Chumash Elder Julie Tumamait-Stenslie and archaeologist John Foster, at 7 p.m. April 13 at the museum, 113 Harbor Way in Santa Barbara.

A members-only reception will be held from 6:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event is sponsored by Silvio Di Loreto and the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture. The cost is $5 for museum members and $15 for nonmembers.

Asphaltum played an important role in many facets of Chumash culture and everyday life, including in their oral traditions.

Tumamait-Stenslie will tell Native American stories and beliefs and the role they played in Chumash life. Foster will present an overview of the myriad types of artifacts and the many functions and uses where asphaltum played an important role just as it does in today’s modern culture.

The April 13 lecture will include an overview of the myriad types of artifacts and the many functions and uses where asphaltum played an important role in Chumash life. (Santa Barbara Maritime Museum photo)

Tumamait-Stenslie has traced her Chumash ancestry with her father, a leader or paha among the Chumash, until his death in 1992. Her family’s Chumash descendancy extends throughout Chumash historical homelands, from the villages of Hichimin, Lu’upsh and Swaxil on Santa Rosa and Santa Cruz islands to as far north as San Luis Obispo County, as far south as Humaliwo (Malibu), and throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties (including Mishopshno and Carpinteria, and Matilija in the Ojai Valley).

Her family has been traced to at least 11 known Chumash villages and as far back historically as the mid-18th century, before even the Portolá Expedition of 1769 into Alta California.
She has worked as a cultural resources consultant from Malibu to Santa Barbara to the Channel Islands, providing guidance for private groups and state, county and city regulatory.

Click here for more information about the museum and events, or call 805.456.8747.

— Dennis Schuett is the marketing coordinator for the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

 
