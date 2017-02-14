Aspiring Young Aviators Can Try Their Wings in New Flying Club

A student aviation club for young people ages 8-18 who are interested in aviation will meet at 10 a.m. Feb. 18 at Santa Ynez Valley Airport in hangar J-6.

Valley Sport Aviators/EAA Chapter 491, the local chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), is hosting the event. EAA is a national grassroots aviation organization with a mission of aviation education.

The first of three monthly meetings will enable participants to learn about aviation and aeronautics from local pilots, and later ride in airplanes at EAA 491-sponsored Young Eagles events and then apply a scholarship for local flight instruction.

EAA 491 will provide hangar space and facilities for the Aviation Club meetings at 10 a.m. Feb. 18, March 18 and April 15.

The meetings will last about two hours with the March 18 meeting dedicated to the Young Eagles program during which students will receive free airplane rides (youth ages 8-17 and parents must be present to sign). A hot dog barbecue will be provided to students at each Saturday event.

There is no cost to students participating in the Aviation Club. Additional information is available by contacting EAA 491 educational programs coordinator Allen Maris at [email protected] or Airport Day planner Robert “Captain Bob” Perry at [email protected]

Young Eagle program details may be found at http://eaa.org/youngeagles.

The Santa Ynez Valley Airport Authority is the host of Airport Day held over the past three years in May. The Aviation Club is an outgrowth of Airport Day as contributions by sponsors have provided sufficient funds to grant flight scholarships to local students.

Over the past three years, Lily Connolly, Robyn Ribet and Liam Edwards have received flight instruction at Santa Ynez Valley Airport in gliders and powered aircraft using these scholarships.

This year's Airport Day at Santa Ynez Valley Airport will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 20. Aviation Day will feature more than 24 aircraft on display with local pilots who help explain how their aircraft work.

The Young Eagles program allows youth to fly for free with a local pilot. A free hamburger and hot dog barbecue will be offered as well.

The scholarship winner will be announced at Airport Day. All students who participate in the Aviation Club will be eligible to apply for the flight scholarships.

— Robert Perry for Youth Aviation Club.