Friday, June 22 , 2018, 1:33 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Aspiring Young Aviators Can Try Their Wings in New Flying Club

Scholarship winner Robyn Ribet gets dual flight instruction in a Cessna 172.
Scholarship winner Robyn Ribet gets dual flight instruction in a Cessna 172. (Santa Ynez Valley Airport Authority)
By Robert Perry for Youth Aviation Club | February 14, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

A student aviation club for young people ages 8-18 who are interested in aviation will meet at 10 a.m. Feb. 18 at Santa Ynez Valley Airport in hangar J-6.

Valley Sport Aviators/EAA Chapter 491, the local chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), is hosting the event. EAA is a national grassroots aviation organization with a mission of aviation education.

The first of three monthly meetings will enable participants to learn about aviation and aeronautics from local pilots, and later ride in airplanes at EAA 491-sponsored Young Eagles events and then apply a scholarship for local flight instruction.

EAA 491 will provide hangar space and facilities for the Aviation Club meetings at 10 a.m. Feb. 18, March 18 and April 15.

The meetings will last about two hours with the March 18 meeting dedicated to the Young Eagles program during which students will receive free airplane rides (youth ages 8-17 and parents must be present to sign). A hot dog barbecue will be provided to students at each Saturday event.

There is no cost to students participating in the Aviation Club. Additional information is available by contacting EAA 491 educational programs coordinator Allen Maris at [email protected] or Airport Day planner Robert “Captain Bob” Perry at [email protected]  

Young Eagle program details may be found at http://eaa.org/youngeagles.

The Santa Ynez Valley Airport Authority is the host of Airport Day held over the past three years in May. The Aviation Club is an outgrowth of Airport Day as contributions by sponsors have provided sufficient funds to grant flight scholarships to local students.

Over the past three years, Lily Connolly, Robyn Ribet and Liam Edwards have received flight instruction at Santa Ynez Valley Airport in gliders and powered aircraft using these scholarships.

This year's Airport Day at Santa Ynez Valley Airport will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 20. Aviation Day will feature more than 24  aircraft on display with local pilots who help explain how their aircraft work.

The Young Eagles program allows youth to fly for free with a local pilot. A free hamburger and hot dog barbecue will be offered as well.

The scholarship winner will be announced at Airport Day. All students who participate in the Aviation Club will be eligible to apply for the flight scholarships.

— Robert Perry for Youth Aviation Club.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 