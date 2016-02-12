Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 8:05 am | Fog/Mist 62º

 
 
 
 

Assault, Mayhem Charged in Wake of Santa Barbara Stabbing

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 8:11 a.m. | February 12, 2016 | 6:45 a.m.
Jonathan Castaneda Click to view larger
Jonathan Castaneda

An Oxnard man remained in jail Friday, facing felony charges stemming from an altercation and stabbing that occurred earlier this week in downtown Santa Barbara.

Jonathan Castaneda, 27, was arrested by Santa Barbara police at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday after allegedly stabbing another man three times in the alleyway between the Sportsman bar and Norton's Pastrami & Deli on the first block of West Figueroa Street.

Police say they men began arguing on State Street before heading west on Figueroa.

As the pair reached the alley, police said, the victim grabbed Castaneda's sunglasses and tossed them onto the roof of the Sportsman.

Castaneda's response allegedly was to pull out a knife and stab the victim.

Castaneda was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and mayhem, according to police Lt. Kenneth Kushner.

He remained at Santa Barbara County Jail Friday, with bail set at $100,000, according to Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman.

The victim, whose name was not released, suffered three stab wounds, including one to the face, police said.

He was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. Details on his condition were not available Thursday night.

After the stabbing, Castaneda fled the scene on foot toward State Street, but later returned and was taken into custody.

The sunglasses and the knife used in the stabbing were recovered from the rooftop, police said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.>

