Assembly Candidates Mike Stoker, Das Williams Battle Down to the Local Level
California's budget woes cast a dark shadow, but both campaigns see opportunities for turnaround
By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | October 3, 2010 | 4:01 a.m.
Republican Mike Stoker and Democrat Das Williams are running for the 35th Assembly District seat in the Nov. 2 election. The seat is being vacated by Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara, who is barred by term limits from seeking a fourth term.
In the thick of the race, Noozhawk’s Lara Cooper caught up with the candidates to discuss their campaigns, their plans and their solutions to fix Sacramento. The features are published below. As is Noozhawk’s custom, the interviews are presented in alphabetical order. By last name. Candidate Q&As will be published later this week.
» Mike Stoker
» Das Williams
