Local News

Assembly Passes Proposed Ban On Sales of Dogs, Cats, Rabbits From Pet Stores

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | June 2, 2017 | 4:35 p.m.

The California Assembly has passed a bill seeking to ban the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits from pet stores.

Assembly Bill 485, the Pet Rescue & Adoption Act, cleared the Assembly by a 55-11 vote, sending the legislation to the state Senate.

The bill was introduced by Assemblyman Patrick O'Donnell, D-Long Beach.

If enacted, the law would ban the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits obtained from high-volume, commercial breeding facilities in all pet shops throughout the state. Instead, pet shops would be required to acquire animals from shelters and rescues.

O’Donnell and Assemblyman Matt Dababneh, D-San Fernando Valley, introduced the bill, which was sponsored by animal advocacy group Social Compassion in Legislation.

Lompoc resident Cristine Collier, who lobbied the Santa Maria City Council to adopt a similar ban, said opponents argued that the law takes away the right of consumers to choose. But, she added, consumers could still decide to rescue an animal or pick a reputable breeder to purchase a pet. 

“Reputable breeders care about where their animals go and welcome you to see their operation,” Collier said. “Puppy mills, on the other hand, are mass producing ‘product’ to ship to stores and don't care about the welfare of the animals. It's all about the money to them, and it's all about the money to the pet stores, too, because the profit margins are so high.”

Collier has organized several protests in front of Animal Kingdom Pet Shop in Santa Maria, and intends to hold a similar event June 25 at the Pismo Beach shop.

The Pet Industry Joint Advisory Council has said the proposed law would threaten the health and safety of California’s companion animals, pet lovers, and small businesses.

“Banning non-rescue, non-shelter pet sales of cats, rabbits, and dogs could close pet stores across the state, ,” said Mike Bober, president of the pet industry council. “This will simultaneously put hundreds of people out of work and reduce the state’s protections for prospective pet owners.”

The council wants the bill amended to include sourcing restrictions, which industry representatives say would still help prevent animal and consumer abuse.

“Restricting sources of companion animals to only the most reputable and ethical breeders would ensure the availability of healthy pets as well as allow Californians the full diversity of choices to find the pet that best fits their needs,” he said. 

Pet store supporters contend the industry faces more regulations than their shelter and rescue counterparts.

Local animal advocates also are closely watching another bill that passed the Assembly and moved on to the Senate. AB1491 would ban the leasing of pets under what some contend is a predatory lending practice.

In February, the Santa Maria council declined to pursue a ban on sales of dogs, cats and rabbits. Council members first heard from animal advocates and Animal Kingdom supporters in November.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

