Incumbents Limón and Cunningham Leading in State Assembly Races

First-term incumbent Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara, was holding a solid lead over Ventura resident David L. Norrdin Tuesday night in the race to represent the 37th state Assembly District.

Early election night results showed voters in the district, which encompasses most of Santa Barbara and western Ventura counties, supporting Limón with 61 percent of the vote, and Norrdin, a Democrat, had 39 percent of the vote.

Limón was elected to the Assembly seat in 2016, and she’s a former Santa Barbara Unified School District board member.

Norrdin is listed as a retail salesperson on the ballot.

This is the second consecutive year that no Republican candidates filed to run for the 37th District seat.

Voters in the 35th State Assembly District appeared to be headed toward re-electing Republican incumbent Jordan Cunningham, who was leading early results in the race with fellow San Luis Obispo County resident Bill Ostrander, a Democrat who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2016.

Cunningham had 60.4 percent of the vote and Ostrander had 39.6 percent shortly after 8 p.m., according to early Tuesday night results.

Cunningham is listed as a small businessman on the ballot, and Ostrander is listed as a farmer and nonprofit director.

District 35 covers all of San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County, including the Santa Maria and Lompoc valleys.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .