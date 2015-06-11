Assemblyman Achadjian Honors San Luis Ambulance as 35th District Small Business of the Year

In conjunction with California Small Business Day, Assemblyman Katcho Achadjian of San Luis Obispo on Wednesday honored San Luis Ambulance, a San Luis Obispo-based ambulance provider, as the 35th Assembly District 2015 Small Business of the Year.

“San Luis Ambulance is an integral part of providing safety services to our region,” Assemblyman Achadjian said. “Frank and Betsey Kelton and their staff have provided critical care ambulance transportation with the highest standard of excellence and are very well respected in the region. I am pleased to have this opportunity to honor them for their work and commitment to serving our community.”

San Luis Ambulance has been a staple on the Central Coast in providing patient care for 70 years. First established in 1945 by Ken Jones, the company has been owned and operated by the Keltons since 1974.

San Luis Ambulance is centrally located in San Luis Obispo with eight crew stations throughout the county, ranging from Paso Robles to Nipomo. San Luis Ambulance employs highly skilled and dedicated paramedics and emergency medical technicians including their son, Justin, to whom they hope to pass along the family business one day.

"We are so honored to be recognized by Assemblyman Achadjian and the SBA for all they do to support small businesses in our region,” Frank Kelton said. “We are grateful to be able to give back to the community as we continue to be guided by our philosophy of doing what is best for our patients.”

Held annually, California Small Business Day is sponsored by the California Small Business Association and gives legislators the opportunity to honor outstanding small businesses from their districts. Honorees are invited to Sacramento to participate in a daylong event that includes speeches from legislative leaders, workshops and an award luncheon where honorees are presented with a special award by their legislative representatives.

— Ross Buckley represents Assemblyman Katcho Achadjian.