Assemblyman Richard Bloom Backs Schneider for Congress

Demonstrating her continued momentum, Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider on Monday announced that California Assemblyman Richard Bloom has endorsed her campaign to represent California's 24th Congressional district seat.

Bloom previously served as a California Coastal Commission member and as mayor of the City of Santa Monica. He served on the Santa Monica City Council from 1999 until he was elected to the state Assembly in 2012.

In announcing his endorsement of Schneider, Bloom released the following statement: "Mayors understand the needs of their community and how to get things done. That's one of the many reasons that I'm pleased to endorse Mayor Helene Schneider for California's Congressional District 24. Helene knows the importance of bringing leaders and competing interests together in order to find common ground. That's why she has been such a great Mayor and why she will be outstanding in Congress."

Schneider responded to the endorsement by remarking: "I sincerely appreciate this support from Assemblymember Richard Bloom. Like me, he shares a passion for protecting and preserving our environment, while simultaneously developing innovative strategies to spur economic growth, create jobs, and expand the use of clean and renewable energy. As a former mayor, California Coastal Commissioner and current state Assemblyman, Richard Bloom's endorsement illustrates the wide-ranging support that our campaign is building every day."

Beyond Monday's announcement, Schneider has secured endorsements from several influential organizations and local leaders, including the following:

» International Union of Operating Engineers (I.U.O.E.) Local 501

» International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 36

» City of Ventura Mayor Cheryl Heitmann

» City of Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte

» City of Goleta Mayor Margaret Connell (retired)

» Hope School District Board of Trustees Member Kristi Newton

» City of Santa Barbara City Council Member Harwood "Bendy" White

» City of Ventura City Council Member Carl E. Morehouse

» Santa Barbara Unified School District Board President H. Edward Heron

» Environmental Defense Center Founder Marc McGinnes

» Central Coast Water Quality Control Board Member (retired) and Santa Barbara City Planning Commissioner Michael Jordan

» Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee Past President Sharon Hoshida

» Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee Past President Lois Phillips

» Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee Past President Alissa Hummer

» Santa Barbara City Housing Authority Commissioner (retired) and board member with Coalition Against Gun Violence Christine Silverstein

» Santa Barbara City Housing Authority Commissioner Catherine Woodford

» Santa Barbara City Housing Authority Commissioner Don Olsen

» Santa Barbara City Council Member Grant House (retired)

» Founder of The Key Class John Daly

» Santa Barbara City Planning Commissioner Bruce Bartlett (retired)

» Santa Barbara City Parks & Recreation Commissioner Lesley Wiscomb

Schneider was elected to her second term as Santa Barbara’s mayor in November 2013. She has served at Santa Barbara City Hall since January 2004, winning her first election as City Council member in 2003 and first election as mayor in 2009.



Schneider serves in leadership roles on a number of regional-wide policy issues, such as transportation, air quality, solid waste, public education, youth violence prevention and homelessness. She represents the City of Santa Barbara on the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, Air Pollution Control District, Multi-Jurisdictional Solid Waste Task Force, Partners in Education, the South Coast Task Force on Youth Gangs and the Central Coast Collaborative on Homelessness. She is the immediate past-president of the League of California Cities Channel Counties Division.



Prior to elected office, Schneider spent 11 years in human resources management at Planned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties.



