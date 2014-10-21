Assemblyman Williams Gets Perfect Rating on Sierra Club California Report Card

When it comes to votes on key environmental protection bills, the 2014 Sierra Club California Report Card found that Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Carpinteria, has sided with environmentalist 100 percent of the time.

The group gave Williams a 100 percent score for supporting bills of importance to the environment. Each autumn, Sierra Club California staff advocates review legislator’s voting records for the year on key issues affecting the environment.

“It is an honor to be recognized as a lawmaker who stands up to protect and restore our environment,” Williams said. “I will always be an advocate and fighter for environmental reforms.”

Sierra Club California was established in 1986 to help ensure that the club speak with one strong voice on statewide environmental policy issues before the legislature and state agencies. California is unique among states that it has 13 chapters representing nearly 150,000 members.

Among the bills that Williams is noted for casting the correct vote for the environment is the Single-use, Carry Out Bags (SB 270), which is a statewide policy for restricting the use and distribution of plastic bags at grocery stores and other similar retail outlets. Williams also voted favorably on behalf of the environment in support of Assembly Bill 2188, which would bring together best practices from solar permitting procedures currently used throughout the state to create a streamlined process for the permitting of small residential solar systems.

Click here to view the entire 2014 Legislative Report Card for the Sierra Club California.

— Jeannette Sanchez is the district director for Assemblyman Das Williams.