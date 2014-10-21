Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 11:17 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Assemblyman Williams Gets Perfect Rating on Sierra Club California Report Card

By Jeannette Sanchez for Assemblyman Das Williams | October 21, 2014 | 12:58 p.m.

When it comes to votes on key environmental protection bills, the 2014 Sierra Club California Report Card found that Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Carpinteria, has sided with environmentalist 100 percent of the time.

The group gave Williams a 100 percent score for supporting bills of importance to the environment. Each autumn, Sierra Club California staff advocates review legislator’s voting records for the year on key issues affecting the environment.

“It is an honor to be recognized as a lawmaker who stands up to protect and restore our environment,” Williams said. “I will always be an advocate and fighter for environmental reforms.”

Sierra Club California was established in 1986 to help ensure that the club speak with one strong voice on statewide environmental policy issues before the legislature and state agencies. California is unique among states that it has 13 chapters representing nearly 150,000 members.

Among the bills that Williams is noted for casting the correct vote for the environment is the Single-use, Carry Out Bags (SB 270), which is a statewide policy for restricting the use and distribution of plastic bags at grocery stores and other similar retail outlets. Williams also voted favorably on behalf of the environment in support of Assembly Bill 2188, which would bring together best practices from solar permitting procedures currently used throughout the state to create a streamlined process for the permitting of small residential solar systems.

Click here to view the entire 2014 Legislative Report Card for the Sierra Club California.

Jeannette Sanchez is the district director for Assemblyman Das Williams.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 