Assemblyman Williams Honored By Green California

Green California, a coalition of 92 environment, health and justice groups, has honored Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, for his environmental leadership and green legislative efforts.

Organizations active with Green California, a program facilitated by the California League of Conservation Voters Education Fund, recognized Williams at an event in Sacramento.

“Of all the things I do in my life, both personally and legislatively, I take the most pride and honor in protecting the environment and preserving our natural resources,” Williams said. “Our days should begin and end with thoughts of how we can preserve our environment and make our Earth a more sustainable, healthier place to live.”

Williams has led the charge on several environmentally focused issues this year, including creating higher standards for battery recycling, tougher rules for fracking and greater incentives for people and businesses to use clean energy.

“Assemblymember Das Williams is a dedicated champion for California’s air, land and water,” said Rebecca Saltzman, government affairs manager for the CLCV Education Fund. “We’re proud to honor him with Green California’s Environmental Leadership Award for his steadfast attention to issues that are deeply important to all Californians.”

Organizations participating in the Green California coalition represent more than 1 million Californians. The coalition identifies high-priority environmental issues, effectively communicates those priorities to policymakers, strategizes collectively on issues and policies and marshals the collective resources and memberships of all participating organizations –– to maintain California’s national and global leadership on the most pressing environmental issues statewide.

— Jenesse Miller is the communications director for the California League of Conservation Voters.