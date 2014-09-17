Assemblyman Williams Interviews CEO of Santa Barbara High’s Dons Net Café

Assemblyman Das Williams helped the Dons Net Café select a new student CEO last week.

Williams interviewed student Amazing Grace Llanos for the position of Dons Net Café CEO, modeling current best practices in the business context.

The Dons Net Café is a unique program that enables students to “start up” a variety of philanthropic businesses and ventures that serve people around the world. In this two-period class at Santa Barbara High School, each student has his or her own position in the DNC’s governance and operation structure, as well as a venture they support.

At the beginning of each term, the students of the Dons Net Café participate in interviews to determine their roles and responsibilities in the class. All interviews are conducted by local business partners in the Santa Barbara community.

Williams was chosen to interview the CEO candidate in the presence of classmates, school administration and business supporters. Before the interview, Williams gave a brief lesson on interview etiquette, how to conserve water in the current drought and strategies to obtain financial aid students may need for college.

The Dons Net Café, a Regional Occupational Program of the Santa Barbara County Education Office, is a student-run business that represents a 21-year commitment to inspire students to create positive social and environmental change through ethical commerce. These efforts are represented through participation in Virtual Enterprise, Voluntary Income Taxes Assistance (VITA), Roots and Shoots, and Service Learning. All profits benefit students and associated projects because they believe in “Doin’ Some Good in the World.”

Further information is available by contacting Lee Knodel (Mrs. B.) at 805.963.8597 or by email at [email protected].

— Kris Bergstrom represents the Santa Barbara County Education Office.