Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 6:50 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Assemblyman Williams Issues Statement on Gov. Brown’s Inaugural Address

By Anett Hurtado for Assemblyman Das Williams | January 5, 2015 | 3:01 p.m.

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Carpinteria, released the following statement Monday regarding Gov. Jerry Brown’s Inaugural Address.

“I applaud the governor’s continued commitment to prioritize and increase financial support for education," Williams said. "Over the last four years, we have increased the state’s investment in K-12 education by 39 percent. We have begun the process of restoring an investment in our state’s core product — a well-educated workforce — but we need to go further.

"I agree with the governor that the students of California should not be the default financiers of our colleges and universities. I stand with students, faculty and staff and will continue to push the governor and the Legislature to increase funding to our public higher education segments. Consistent and ongoing funding for higher education needs to be a priority for this state.

"I am proud to work with a governor who cares so deeply about the future of our state, including issues that will move California even further in sustainability, provide greater protection of our precious resources and take significant steps to reduce climate change. Therefore, I strongly support Gov. Brown’s three goals to be accomplished within the next 15 years: increase our electricity derived from renewable sources from one-third to 50 percent; reduce today’s petroleum use in cars and trucks by up to 50 percent; and to double the efficiency of existing buildings and make heating fuels cleaner.

"As chair of Natural Resources, I look forward to working closely with the governor to accomplish these goals.”

— Anett Hurtado is a field representative for Assemblyman Das Williams.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 