Assemblyman Williams Issues Statement on Gov. Brown’s Inaugural Address

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Carpinteria, released the following statement Monday regarding Gov. Jerry Brown’s Inaugural Address.

“I applaud the governor’s continued commitment to prioritize and increase financial support for education," Williams said. "Over the last four years, we have increased the state’s investment in K-12 education by 39 percent. We have begun the process of restoring an investment in our state’s core product — a well-educated workforce — but we need to go further.

"I agree with the governor that the students of California should not be the default financiers of our colleges and universities. I stand with students, faculty and staff and will continue to push the governor and the Legislature to increase funding to our public higher education segments. Consistent and ongoing funding for higher education needs to be a priority for this state.

"I am proud to work with a governor who cares so deeply about the future of our state, including issues that will move California even further in sustainability, provide greater protection of our precious resources and take significant steps to reduce climate change. Therefore, I strongly support Gov. Brown’s three goals to be accomplished within the next 15 years: increase our electricity derived from renewable sources from one-third to 50 percent; reduce today’s petroleum use in cars and trucks by up to 50 percent; and to double the efficiency of existing buildings and make heating fuels cleaner.

"As chair of Natural Resources, I look forward to working closely with the governor to accomplish these goals.”

— Anett Hurtado is a field representative for Assemblyman Das Williams.