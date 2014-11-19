Assemblyman Williams Issues Statement on Proposed UC Fee Increase

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Carpinteria, released the following statement regarding the proposed tuition and student fee increases at the University of California of up to 5 percent annually for both undergraduate and graduate students.

"I strongly oppose the fee increase proposed by President Napolitano, and instead I urge the governor to meet with the UC president and legislative leaders to negotiate adequate funding for the UC.

"The prosperity of our state depends on qualified and prepared individuals in our workforce; students alone should not have to carry the financial burden of their education. In order for UC to provide affordable, high-quality education to all students who have earned their spot, we must provide the UC adequate financial resources.

"I have seen unprecedented solidary in my meetings with students, faculty and staff in working toward increased funding from the state. I stand with them and will continue to push the governor and the Legislature to increase funding to our higher education segments.

"Ongoing funding for higher education needs to be prioritized. We should not be forced to choose between increased fees and reduced quality or access."

— Jeannette Sanchez is the district director for Assemblyman Das Williams.