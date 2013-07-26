Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 11:01 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Assemblyman Das Williams Transferred to Smaller Office After Missing Session

Second-term legislator, whose staff will now work out of Capitol annex, gets moved for being absent to attend a wedding

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | updated logo | July 26, 2013 | 4:44 p.m.

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, was transferred to a smaller office after missing the July 3 Assembly session, and will have his staff working out of different areas come August.

Williams didn’t have an excused absence for the meeting, so he and his Sacramento staff will have to work out of the main office and a separate annex for the next session, according to Josh Molina, a spokesman for the second-term legislator and former Santa Barbara city councilman.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Williams missed the session to attend his mother-in-law’s wedding out of state, and got moved after talking with the office of Assembly Speaker John Perez, D-Los Angeles.

The July 3 session was the last meeting before the summer recess, and the Assembly will start again on Aug. 5.

According to the Times story, Perez is known to be “touchy” about members who are late or absent and has called them out during meetings and held up votes to wait for them.

