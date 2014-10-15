Assemblyman Williams Receives Perfect Rating from California Congress of Seniors

For the fourth year in a row, Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Carpinteria, has received a perfect rating from the California Congress of Seniors on its annual legislative report card.

The group gave Williams a 100 percent score for supporting bills of importance to seniors and their families. Each year the state's leading senior citizens group reports the voting records of California Legislators on bills affecting the lives of millions of senior citizens throughout California.

“It is a moral imperative that we as a society treat our senior citizens with the great respect that they deserve,” Williams said. “I will always be an advocate and fighter for the needs of our seniors, who show day-in and day-out that one can make a difference in the world, regardless of age.”

The report card is aimed to help seniors understand how their elected officials have responded to the issues facing families and communities.

The CCS works with others in the senior network to analyze bills, write letters of support or opposition and more to advocate on the behalf of California's seniors. The report card is an analysis of lawmakers’ votes on several key bills identified as important for seniors.

“Das has always acted and lent a friendly ear to the needs of our senior community locally and state wide. That is why CCS has placed him on our honor roll — 100 percent legislative report card,” said Hank Lacayo, state president of the Congress of California Seniors.

Williams voted in favor of bills on healthcare, long-term care, elder workforce issues and elder abuse tracking. Such as Assembly Bill 1570, which increases the training requirements for licensees and staff of Residential Care Facilities for the Elderly.

Click here to view the entire 2014 Legislative Report Card for the California Congress of Seniors.

— Jeannette Sanchez is the district director for Assemblyman Das Williams.