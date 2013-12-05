Assemblyman Williams Remembers Nelson Mandela as ‘Man of Courage’

Assemblyman Das Williams respectfully requests that people take a moment to remember the works of former South African President and anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela, who died Thursday at 95.

“Nelson Mandela was a man of courage, vision and unparalleled strength,” Williams said. “He stood up for what was righteous and changed lives in South Africa and around the world.”

Williams worked for Mandela’s African National Congress in South Africa during the country’s first Democratic elections.

“I was inspired by the power of his grassroots activism and his ability to build communities,” Williams said. “An icon of human rights activism has passed, but his inspiring acts will live forever.”

Mandela fought to end apartheid in South Africa. He was sentenced to life in prison after he was charged with conspiracy to overthrow the state. He spent 27 years in prison. He was elected the country’s first black president in 1994.

— Josh Molina is the communications director for Assemblyman Das Williams.