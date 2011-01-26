Assemblyman Williams Seeks Holocaust Survivors, Liberators and Students for Project

Assemblyman Das Williams is looking for survivors of the Holocaust or veterans who participated in the liberation of concentration camps who now live locally, to tell their stories as part of the California State Assembly Holocaust Memorial Project.

Williams is also looking for local high school and college students who are interested in learning more about the Holocaust by participating in the project for California Holocaust Remembrance Week in April.

“It is important that we capture these stories to preserve the strength and beauty of the human spirit that enabled them to overcome the personification of evil, and honor those who lost their lives and ensure that their stories live on,” Williams said.

Both the students and the survivors or the liberators must live within the 35th Assembly District and be willing to participate in an on-camera interview that will be submitted to the Assembly and included in a video project containing other interviews from throughout the state.

Anyone interested in participating should contact Darcel Elliott in Williams’ Santa Barbara District Office at 805.564.1649.

The deadline to sign up for the project is 5 p.m. Feb. 11.

— James Joyce III is a field representative for Assemblyman Das Williams.