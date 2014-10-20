Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 11:41 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Assemblyman Williams to Host Water Conservation Summit in Ventura County

By Jeannette Sanchez for Assemblyman Das Williams | October 20, 2014 | 3:33 p.m.

In partnership with Ventura Water, the City of Ventura and the Ventura Chamber of Commerce, Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Carpinteria, will be hosting a Water Conservation Summit from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Ventura City Hall, 505 Poli St.

This event will feature presentations and panel discussions with educators, innovators and government officials as they discuss water conservation efforts, the current status of our water, and why it is so important to conserve for the future.

Many agencies and community organizations will also be present to talk about conservation efforts and how the general public can become more water-wise in their residences, businesses, and landscaping efforts. Depending on your water service provider, information on obtaining money-saving devices for household appliances, such as high-efficiency clothes washers and dishwashers, as well as landscaping tools, such as irrigation equipment will be provided. The summit will also be an opportunity to learn about other services offered to residents, such as home water surveys and water-wise educational classes.

“We are in the midst of one of the worst droughts in California’s history,” Williams said. “Although all Californians have been asked to reduce water consumption by 20 percent, more must be done to protect this precious natural resource. Every drop counts.”

Join Assemblyman Williams, the City of Ventura, Ventura Water and the Ventura Chamber of Commerce to find out how you can do your part to combat this severe drought.

Jeannette Sanchez is the district director for Assemblyman Das Williams.

 
