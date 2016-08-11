Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 12:28 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Assemblymember Das Williams Deemed ‘Legislative Champion’ for Environmental Efforts

By Josh Molina for Assemblymember Das Williams | August 11, 2016 | 3:50 p.m.

In a nod toward years of environmental responsibility and stewardship, the California Solar Energy Industries Association has honored Assemblymember Das Williams, D-Carpinteria, with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

The organization described Williams as a “legislative champion” at a special ceremony in Sacramento Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016.

“I am deeply honored to receive this award,” Williams said. “In 50 years our children and grandchildren will evaluate whether to curse or praise us based on what we did or failed to do about climate change and clean energy. More than anything else during my career in the Assembly, I have pushed both legislatively and administratively to ensure that California has a brighter and cleaner future by fighting for aggressive renewable energy goals and efficient permitting for small and large solar projects around the state. Together, we have made a difference for our state’s future.”
 
Williams has been a consistent champion for sustainable energy. In the Assembly, he authored the following:

» AB 2339: Required the California Energy Commission to fix barriers to deployment of geothermal heat pumps and ground loop technologies. Signed by Governor.

» AB 802: Improved building efficiency by authorizing investor-owned utilities to use direct financial incentives to bring buildings up to and beyond code. Signed by the Governor.

» AB 864: Required an operator of an oil pipeline along environmentally and ecologically sensitive areas near the coast to use the best available technology, including automatic shut-off technology, to reduce the amount of oil released in an oil spill in order to protect state waters and wildlife. Signed by the Governor.

Williams has also authored AJR 43, which urges Congress and the president to adopt legislation that would create a carbon tax at the federal level. The bill is currently with the Senate Rules Committee.

Josh Molina represents Assemblymember Das Williams.

 
