Assemblymember Das Williams Introduces Foster Parent Bill of Rights

By Hillary Blackerby for Assemblymember Das Williams | February 23, 2016 | 3:15 p.m.

Assemblymember Das Williams (D-Carpinteria) has introduced a new bill, AB 2359, the Foster Parent Bill of Rights. 

This bill is an effort to consolidate and clarify the rights of all kinship guardians and caregiver members of a foster, adoptive or resource family.

This legislation seeks to enable California’s foster parents to be more proactive, which not only benefits caregivers but also protects the children whom they care for, who are often already vulnerable.

“There is a severe deficit of willing foster parents in the state; and more visible in my own district,” Williams said. “My hope is that by codifying foster parent rights, counties will be able to attract a larger volume of foster and adoptive parents.”

Many other states and counties across the country have already implemented a foster parent bill of rights. In addition, California already has the Foster Youth Bill of Rights that outlines the rights and powers of foster youth. 

Generally, all foster parent bills of rights acknowledge the critical role foster parents play in childrens’ lives and that foster parents must be adequately trained and supported.

“Foster parents can be more proactive and meet the needs of their children if they are well-informed and encouraged to participate in the process. Sharing and clarifying the rights and responsibilities of foster parents will increase the quality of care for the children,” said Williams.

— Hillary Blackerby represents Assemblymember Das Williams.

 

