Assemblymember Monique Limón Honors Yesenia Decasaus as Woman of the Year

By Christina Montoya for Assemblymember Monique Limón | March 7, 2019 | 9:09 p.m.

Assemblymember and vice chair of Legislative Women’s Caucus, Monique Limón has named Yesenia Decasaus as the 37th Assembly District’s Woman of the Year Monday.

Decasaus is regional coordinator for the United Domestic Workers/AFSCME Local 3930 and vice-president of the Central Coast Labor Council.

“It is an honor to recognize Ms. Decasaus as Woman of the Year for the 37th Assembly District," said Limón. "She is a groundbreaker not only in workforce development but in addressing issues directly impacting women such as lack of gender diversity, access to childcare, and pay inequity.

"She has been a dedicated advocate for underrepresented communities for over a decade and the 37th Assembly District is lucky to benefit from her leadership.”

Decasaus immigrated to this country from Guadalajara, Jalisco, at the age of 13 and quickly took over the role as head of the household following the death of her disabled veteran father.

Entering the workforce at a young age, Decasaus encountered the many challenges facing young, female workers.

After dropping out of high school, she was able to complete her schooling and eventually graduate from California State University San Bernardino with a bachelor’s degree in communication with an emphasis in public argumentation and rhetoric.

Decasaus quickly became a student activist and leader on campus, which led her to become a union organizer for the last 13 years.

Following the sudden loss of her oldest son in 2014, Decasaus found a need in the community and started a Spanish support group for parents who have lost a child. She established a scholarship that is given to a community college student in her son’s name every year.

Decasaus has been a mentor to young mothers who are experiencing hardship, and is a dedicated parent representative at her sons’ school site council. She is the mother of three sons and one daughter, and recently became a grandmother to a granddaughter and baby grandson.

Limón represents the 37th Assembly District which includes Santa Barbara, Ventura, Goleta, Carpinteria, Ojai, Santa Paula, Fillmore, Buellton, Solvang, Summerland, Isla Vista, Montecito and parts of Oxnard. She serves as chair of the Assembly banking and finance committee.

— Christina Montoya for Assemblymember Monique Limón.

 

