Assemblymember Williams and Go-Biz Partner for Small Business Lunch Event

By Cameron Schunk for Assemblymember Das Williams | October 8, 2015 | 12:14 p.m.

Assemblymember Das Williams (D – Carpinteria) has partnered with the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (Go-Biz) to host a luncheon featuring presentations about various tools that may be useful when creating, maintaining or expanding a business.

During the two hour event held this afternoon, attendees were able to network with fellow business owners, community members and local leaders while learning from Go-Biz representatives.

Due to the huge impact small businesses have on the State’s economy, Assemblymember Williams wants to ensure business owners have the resources they need to succeed.

“By bringing together educators from Go-Biz, stakeholders in the Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce and local, small business owners, we created an environment of progress," he said. "Many local entrepreneurs are unaware of the many services in place to help them improve their business; the best way to inform them is through dialogue and education.”

Among the attendees were representatives from the Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce, which expanded the impact of the event and gave business owners the opportunity to communicate directly with key stakeholders.

Ken Oplinger, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce, praised the event saying, “We’re thankful that Assemblymember Williams reached out to the Chamber to be a partner in this event.

"Go-Biz is an outstanding way for our local businesses to understand the variety of services and programs available to help them be successful,” he said.

Assemblymember Williams extends his gratitude to all those who attended and offered their support to local, small businesses.

Additionally, Assemblymember Williams would like to applaud the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, as well as the Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce for taking time to share their knowledge and expertise.

— Cameron Schunk is a field representative for Assemblymember Das Williams.

