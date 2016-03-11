Assemblymember Williams Honors Environmental Defense Center’s Linda Krop as Woman of the Year

Assemblymember Das Williams (D-Carpinteria) has selected Environmental Defense Center’s Chief Counsel Linda Krop to represent the 37th Assembly District as the 2016 Woman of the Year.

“I am so proud to honor Linda Krop as our 2016 Woman of the Year,” said Williams. “She has been an invaluable resource and leader for the environment, not just for the Central Coast but nationally. Her leadership during the response to the Refugio oil spill and her contributions during our oversight hearings on the issue were unparalleled. I can think of no better example of a principled, brilliant and tenacious woman than Linda Krop.”

Krop is the chief counsel of the Environmental Defense Center, a public interest environmental law firm serving California’s South Central Coast.

She has practiced environmental law at EDC since 1989 and specializes in cases focused on the protection of coastal, open space and natural resources, as well as offshore oil and gas development.

She won court victories leading to the unprecedented termination of 40 federal oil leases off the cost of Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties.

She has also represented clients in successfully blocking new offshore oil development and proposals to import liquefied natural gas to our coast.

Krop was the lead attorney in cases that led to the preservation of the Hearst Ranch, Carpinteria Bluffs, Ellwood Shores, East-West Ranch and Sedgwick Ranch, also participating in the protection of Ormond Beach in Oxnard.

From 1998-2013, Krop represented the conservation community on the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council. She also teaches Environmental Law at the University of California at Santa Barbara.

So that residents of the district can celebrate this honor, the Environmental Defense Center is hosting an event, open to the public, from 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 13, at the EDC Courtyard, located at 906 Garden Street in Santa Barbara.

Should it rain on the day of the event, the venue will be the Orfalea Foundation Downtown Center at 1221 Chapala Street in Santa Barbara.

Krop will also be honored as Woman of the Year in a special ceremony held in the State Capitol Monday, March 14.

The first Woman of the Year ceremony was held in 1987 to celebrate Women’s History Month. The event has continued as an annual Assembly tradition to recognize the many contributions of women throughout the state.

— Hillary Blackerby represents Assemblymember Das Williams.