Assemblymember Williams Joins Gov. Brown for Landmark Climate Legislation

Less than one month after Senate Bill 350 passed out of the legislature, Assemblymember Das Williams (D-Carpinteria), chair of the assembly Natural Resources Committee, joined Governor Brown, Senator Kevin De León and other legislative leaders at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles for a signing ceremony of this landmark climate legislation.

“I am profoundly honored to be an integral part of this monumental measure,” said Assemblymember Williams. “With Governor Brown’s signature today, California becomes a world-wide leader on climate change and energy efficiency.

"We will see the benefits of this legislation for generations to come. It is my hope that the rest of the country, and world, will take the same bold steps to combat pollution from carbon dioxide and other dangerous emissions,” he said.



SB 350 requires California to get 50 percent of its energy from alternative sources by the year 2030, and will double energy efficiency in buildings.

— Lourdes Jiminez is the chief of staff of the Office of Assemblymember Das Williams.