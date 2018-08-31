Friday, August 31 , 2018, 9:54 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Assemblywoman Monique Limon’s Bill Jumps Into Fight Over Hollister Ranch Beach Access

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | August 31, 2018 | 9:26 p.m.

Amid the high-stakes battle over access to the beach near Hollister Ranch, Assemblywoman Monique Limon, D-Santa Barbara, has proposed legislation that would make it easier for environmental activists to gain access to the beach through private land. 

The bill, AB 2534, would create the Hollister Ranch Subaccount, and would require up to $1 million received by the State Lands Commission from public, private and nonprofit sources, to be used for the 1982 Hollister Ranch coastal access program adopted by the adopted by the California Coastal Commission 36 years ago.

“California beaches are public resources that should be available for everyone to enjoy regardless of their zip code,” Limon said. “It is my hope that we can move towards a more equitable outcome.”

Limon's bill, co-authored by State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, comes after the Hollister Ranch Homeowners Association and the California Coastal Commission reached a private settlement that allows for limited public access to the contested stretch of beach.

In that court agreement, access is allowed for people on guided tours and those who can surf or kayak in from Gaviota State Beach, about 2 miles away.

The Hollister Ranch Homeowners Association, the California Coastal Coastal Commission and the state Coastal Conservancy reached a settlement over access to the beach recently, but it was widely panned by environmentalists, led by the Gaviota Coastal Trail Alliance

The settlement agreement was approved in closed session and when the details were publicized, nearly 2,000 public comments were submitted to the Coastal Commission.

Several environmental groups have challenged the settlement in court, and Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Colleen Sterne issued a ruling this week that community groups would have a say in the settlement. 

“The court would benefit from having the participation of the GCTA in presenting views on fairness that are not now being presented by the State Defendants or by plaintiffs,” the ruling states. 

“The public has a right to enjoy the wet sand beaches at Hollister Ranch as much as anyone else,” said Marc Chytilo, one of GCTA’s attorneys. “These are rights that were reserved at statehood in 1848.

“Hollister residents and their chosen guests have enjoyed near-exclusive access to state tidelands and marine resources for nearly 40 years, but the public has an equal right to enjoy these state lands,” he said.

A court hearing date for the case is set for Nov. 19.

Attorney Steve Amerikaner, who represents the Hollister Ranch Homeowners Association, objects to Limon's bill and the potential impacts to the settlement.

“While the bill also has significant statewide impact, the immediate effects would be felt at Hollister Ranch, a 14,000-acre property along the Santa Barbara County coastline,” Amerikaner wrote in a letter to the state Legislature. “The Ranch is privately owned by over 1,000 people, many of whom are people of modest means who have held their ownership since the Ranch was subdivided in 1971. There has never been a public access easement over the Ranch.

“At the same time, the public has enjoyed the state-owned beaches along the Ranch's southern property line for many years, arriving on foot from the neighboring state park or by boat or other vessels. And, Hollister Ranch has for many years welcomed school groups, disabled veterans and others through its successful Managed Public Access Program.”

Amerikaner said the legislation does not take the settlement into account.

“As the case approached trial, the two sides worked hard to settle the dispute, and succeeded," Amerikaner said. “Now, a small group of trail advocates is challenging the state agencies' decision to settle. The trails advocates say the state agencies are doing a poor job of representing the public interest and this private group could do better.”

Limon sees it differently. 

“After seeing the outpour of thousands of public comments calling for greater access, it was clear that Californians wanted the state to step in,” Limón said. “No person should be denied access to the beautiful coastline that our state has to offer.”

Her bill, in addition to pursuing more accessibility to Hollister Ranch beaches, establishes the Outdoor Equity Grant Funding Program, at the Department of Parks and Recreation, to help underserved and at-risk populations participate in outdoor environmental education programs throughout the state.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

