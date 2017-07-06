Assistance League Taps Carolyn Dennis as President

Carolyn Dennis has been selected president of the Assistance League of Santa Barbara.
A member of Assistance League for 10 years, Dennis previously supervised the organization’s 17 community programs as vice president of philanthropic programs.
Dennis has master’s degrees in special education and clinical psychology, and received her doctorate from UCSB in 1987.
The Assistance League of Santa Barbara is a nonprofit all-volunteer organization that develops and implements philanthropic programs to benefit children and adults in Santa Barbara County through philanthropic programs.
Others who will serve on the board include Penny Luce, president-elect; Chris Nelson, vice president/membership; Toni Kipp, vice president/philanthropies; and Lene Shutt, vice president/resource development.
— Susan Engles for Assistance League of Santa Barbara.