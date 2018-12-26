Assistance League of Santa Barbara Hosts Luncheon for Seniors

Wearing festive clothing and broad smiles, 78 senior citizens enjoyed a holiday luncheon and entertainment at Assistance League of Santa Barbara.

Lively music was performed by Raw Silk, Leslie Lembo, Gerry Friedenthal and piano player Dennis Berger. Guests were clapping, singing and even dancing by their tables. Several lucky winners left with raffle prizes and floral centerpieces.

After lunch, the guests were invited to browse in the Assistance League Thrift Shop, which was brimming with colorful holiday items. Friendship Manor resident, Arlene Grossman, organized her group to attend the event a month in advance.

“We look forward to the luncheons every year and the Christmas one is the best. It’s a special outing,” Grossman said.

Assistance League has hosted six Friendship Luncheons a year and has been inviting the seniors for 37 years, averaging 600 guests a year from 40 senior groups in the county. Thirty committee members cook and serve nutritious meals and ensure all guests feel welcomed.

The Friendship Luncheon is one of 17 philanthropic programs of Assistance League of Santa Barbara, which is celebrating its 70th year of service.

The programs are primarily funded by the Assistance League Thrift Shop, 1259 Veronica Springs Road, and operating Mondays and Wednesdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.

Along with its auxiliaries, Las Aletas and Assisteens, the organization’s 350 members volunteer more than 50,000 hours a year to improve the lives of residents in the community. They are one of 120 chapters of National Assistance League which began in Los Angeles in 1919.

For more information, visit www.assistanceleaguesb.org.

— Susan Engles for Assistance League of Santa Barbara.