Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, December 26 , 2018, 1:44 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Assistance League of Santa Barbara Hosts Luncheon for Seniors

Nonprofit’s volunteers put in more than 50,000 hours a year

Assistance League members Louise Liscombe, Cheryl Gregory, Janice Caesar, Jan Koornwinder, Toni Kipp, Ammon Hoenigman, Kathy Kittle.
Assistance League members Louise Liscombe, Cheryl Gregory, Janice Caesar, Jan Koornwinder, Toni Kipp, Ammon Hoenigman, Kathy Kittle. (Courtesy photo)
By Susan Engles for Assistance League of Santa Barbara | December 26, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Wearing festive clothing and broad smiles, 78 senior citizens enjoyed a holiday luncheon and entertainment at Assistance League of Santa Barbara.

Lively music was performed by Raw Silk, Leslie Lembo, Gerry Friedenthal and piano player Dennis Berger. Guests were clapping, singing and even dancing by their tables. Several lucky winners left with raffle prizes and floral centerpieces.

After lunch, the guests were invited to browse in the Assistance League Thrift Shop, which was brimming with colorful holiday items. Friendship Manor resident, Arlene Grossman, organized her group to attend the event a month in advance.

“We look forward to the luncheons every year and the Christmas one is the best. It’s a special outing,” Grossman said.

Assistance League has hosted six Friendship Luncheons a year and has been inviting the seniors for 37 years, averaging 600 guests a year from 40 senior groups in the county. Thirty committee members cook and serve nutritious meals and ensure all guests feel welcomed.

The Friendship Luncheon is one of 17 philanthropic programs of Assistance League of Santa Barbara, which is celebrating its 70th year of service.

The programs are primarily funded by the Assistance League Thrift Shop, 1259 Veronica Springs Road, and operating Mondays and Wednesdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.

Along with its auxiliaries, Las Aletas and Assisteens, the organization’s 350 members volunteer more than 50,000 hours a year to improve the lives of residents in the community. They are one of 120 chapters of National Assistance League which began in Los Angeles in 1919.

For more information, visit www.assistanceleaguesb.org.

— Susan Engles for Assistance League of Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 