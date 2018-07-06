Assistance League Applauds Work of Susan Engles

Susan Engles has received Assistance League of Santa Barbara’s ADA Award, the most prestigious honor bestowed by the nonprofit organization.

Engles has been a member for 18 years and has served in numerous capacities including president, and chair of strategic planning, new member training, and currently public relations.

Engles graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in education. She and her husband moved to Santa Barbara in 1995 as owners of local radio stations KMGQ, KTMS, KIST and KHTY.

She previously served on the boards of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Unity Shoppe.

The Assistance League of Santa Barbara is an all-volunteer organization that develops and implements programs to benefit residents of Santa Barbara County.

The organization's Assistance Thrift Shop, 1259 Veronica Springs Road, raises funds to support its various philanthropic programs.

— Charlene Heinz for Assistance League.