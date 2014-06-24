Assistance League of Santa Barbara Awards Scholarships to Four New Graduates

The Assistance League of Santa Barbara has established a scholarship program for newly graduated seniors from all four high schools.

These students were interviewed and selected by the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara and met the Assistance League’s criteria for outstanding academic achievement and community service.

Those receiving the scholarships were Madison Hall of San Marcos High School who will be attending the University of Oregon; Julia McClintock of Santa Barbara High School who will attend Cal Poly San Luis Obispo; Miranda Jimenez of Dos Pueblos who plans to attend UCSB; and Emily Wanek of Carpinteria High School, who will attend Santa Barbara City College.

— Mary Heron is the public relations chair for the Assistance League of Santa Barbara.