Assistance League Holding Mock City Event to Provide Guidance for Foster Children

By Mary Heron for the Assistance League of Santa Barbara | October 3, 2014 | 11:14 a.m.

The Assistance League of Santa Barbara's Fostering Friends program is holding third annual Mock City program on Saturday, Oct. 11.

Mock City provides Santa Barbara County's foster youth an opportunity to learn about the resources available to them in the community and to help them acquire basic survival skills that will be important as they become emancipated from the foster care system.

At Mock City, the youth will learn about employment and educational opportunities, how to Dress for Success, and open a banking account and many other things as they visit interactive stations staffed by local community volunteers and Assistance League members. At the mock courthouse the youth will interact with a local judge; they’ll meet representatives from the Guardian Scholar program at UCSB and have a chance to shop in a mock grocery store and learn how to sew on a button and cook a simple breakfast.

Other community volunteers include the Westside Dental Clinic, the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinic, Union Bank.

Mock City will be held Oct. 11 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 1259 Veronica Springs Rd, followed by a barbeque provide by the Kiwanis Club of the South Coast.

We are expecting 60 local foster youth ages 14 to 21 from both Santa Barbara County (Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Barbara).

— Mary Heron is the public relations chair for the Assistance League of Santa Barbara.

