Assistance League of Santa Barbara Awards Scholarships

The Assistance League of Santa Barbara has established a scholarship program for graduating seniors from all four high schools.
These students were interviewed and selected by the Santa Barbara Scholarship Foundation and met the Assistance League’s criteria for outstanding academic achievement and community service.
Those receiving the scholarships were Julie Flores of Carpinteria High School, who will attend Cal State-Northridge; Jamie Elster of San Marcos High School, who will be attending UC Irvine; Maddison Blakely of Santa Barbara High School, who will attend Pepperdine University; and Daisy Aguirre of Dos Pueblos High School, who will be attending Santa Barbara City College this fall.
— Mary Heron for the Assistance League of Santa Barbara.