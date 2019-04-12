Pixel Tracker

Friday, April 12 , 2019, 11:33 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Assistance League of Santa Barbara Plays Fairy Godmother for Prom

By Susan Engles for Assistance League of Santa Barbara | April 12, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.

Assistance League of Santa Barbara invites Santa Barbara County teens to borrow a dress free of charge at its prom dress boutique. Hundreds of beautiful gowns in a variety of sizes, styles and colors, as well as accessories, are available to choose from. The only requirement is a student ID.

The boutique is open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, April 20, 27 and May 4; and 3-5 p.m. Wednesdays, April 17, 24 and May 1, at 1259 Veronica Springs Road. Phone 805-898-1967.

Assistance League of Santa Barbara is an all-volunteer organization that provides hands-on support to improve the lives of local children, teens, senior citizens, families, and people with developmental disabilities.

Chartered in 1948, it is one of 120 chapters of National Assistance League, which was founded in 1919 in Los Angeles. For more information, visit www.assistanceleaguesb.org.

— Susan Engles for Assistance League of Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 