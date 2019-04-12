Assistance League of Santa Barbara Plays Fairy Godmother for Prom

Assistance League of Santa Barbara invites Santa Barbara County teens to borrow a dress free of charge at its prom dress boutique. Hundreds of beautiful gowns in a variety of sizes, styles and colors, as well as accessories, are available to choose from. The only requirement is a student ID.

The boutique is open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, April 20, 27 and May 4; and 3-5 p.m. Wednesdays, April 17, 24 and May 1, at 1259 Veronica Springs Road. Phone 805-898-1967.

Assistance League of Santa Barbara is an all-volunteer organization that provides hands-on support to improve the lives of local children, teens, senior citizens, families, and people with developmental disabilities.

Chartered in 1948, it is one of 120 chapters of National Assistance League, which was founded in 1919 in Los Angeles. For more information, visit www.assistanceleaguesb.org.

— Susan Engles for Assistance League of Santa Barbara.