Assistance League of Santa Barbara Presents 8 Scholarships

Since 2013, nonprofit has given financial awards to 23 Santa Barbara County high school students

Eight students received scholarships from the Assistance League of Santa Barbara at a reception June 16 at the league's chapter house on Veronica Springs Road.

Students, Perla Gil, Jacqueline Hernandez, Cheyenne Marmolejo, Carleigh Ornela and Sam Johnson were accompanied by their parents at the event. Recipients Madison Cleek, Ryker Dacus and Dane Pederson were unable to attend.

Jackson, a freshman studying mechanical engineering at UC Berkeley, was an Eagle Scout and patrol leader for Boy Scouts of America. He said his Eagle Scout project made him realize his love for design which inspired him to pursue engineering.

He said his fraternity experience enhanced his professional skills which challenged him to also major in business administration.

Looking to the future, Jackson said, “I would love to work in both fields, and my dream is to work in a position where I can pursue both my interests, such as being a chief technology officer, being an engineering administrator or working as an executive at a tech firm.”

Marolejo, a Lompoc High School graduate, is studying nursing at CSU, Fresno. While experiencing her first time living away from home plus taking a full course load and holding a part-time job, she still received a 4.0 GPA her first semester and earned a spot on the president’s list.

She said the scholarship would help to reduce the financial stress on her family.

“We are so pleased to be able to assist these bright, enthusiastic students with their education," said Penny Luce, president of Assistance League of Santa Barbara.

"The scholarship program was started in 2013, and 23 Santa Barbara County high school students have been awarded scholarships so far. We hope to increase the amount of money and the number of recipients in the future,” Luce said.

Assistance League of Santa Barbara was chartered to National Assistance League in 1948 and is one of 120 chapters. Along with its auxiliaries, Las Aletas and Assisteens, the organization’s members volunteer some 50,000 hours a year to improve the lives of local residents.

For additional information, visit www.assistanceleaguesb.org.

— Susan Engles for Assistance League of Santa Barbara.