Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 4:28 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Assistance League of Santa Barbara Promotes Literacy

Girls Inc. presented with donation of 630 books

Girl’s Inc. accepts books from Assistance League of Santa Barbara. Jayne Valdez, left, Las Aletas, Karen Wimberly, Susan Engles, Mary Jean Ducale, Tomi Topinko, and girls from Girls Inc.
Girl’s Inc. accepts books from Assistance League of Santa Barbara. Jayne Valdez, left, Las Aletas, Karen Wimberly, Susan Engles, Mary Jean Ducale, Tomi Topinko, and girls from Girls Inc. (Courtesy photo)
By Susan Engles for Assistance League of Santa Barbara | March 6, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Assistance League of Santa Barbara participated in National Assistance League's Legacy of Literacy Day, during which more than 90 chapters across the country held children's book drives in their communities.

Assistance League of Santa Barbara and their auxiliaries Las Aletas and Assisteens, collected and donated some 630 books to Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara on Feb. 23.

The girls receiving the books presented Assistance League members with a giant hand-drawn thank you card, then looked through the stacks of books to find new favorites.

As soon as they made their selections, they settled into a cozy window seat in the library to start reading. Girls Inc., which "inspires girls to be strong, smart and bold," provides free reading time and literacy classes.

“It was rewarding to see the enthusiasm and delight these young girls expressed as they sorted through the books," said Susan Engles, public relations chairman for Assistance League of Santa Barbara.

"The gift of literacy is a valuable one and, coupled with Girls Inc.’s emphasis on learning, we know this donation will be well used and appreciated,” she said.

Assistance League of Santa Barbara is a nonprofit all-volunteer organization that has served the community through its 17 philanthropic programs for 70 years.

The Assistance League Thrift Shop, 1259 Veronica Springs Road, is the major source of funding for these programs. For more information, visit www.assistanceleaguesb.org.

— Susan Engles for Assistance League of Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 