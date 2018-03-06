Assistance League of Santa Barbara Promotes Literacy

Assistance League of Santa Barbara participated in National Assistance League's Legacy of Literacy Day, during which more than 90 chapters across the country held children's book drives in their communities.

Assistance League of Santa Barbara and their auxiliaries Las Aletas and Assisteens, collected and donated some 630 books to Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara on Feb. 23.

The girls receiving the books presented Assistance League members with a giant hand-drawn thank you card, then looked through the stacks of books to find new favorites.

As soon as they made their selections, they settled into a cozy window seat in the library to start reading. Girls Inc., which "inspires girls to be strong, smart and bold," provides free reading time and literacy classes.

“It was rewarding to see the enthusiasm and delight these young girls expressed as they sorted through the books," said Susan Engles, public relations chairman for Assistance League of Santa Barbara.

"The gift of literacy is a valuable one and, coupled with Girls Inc.’s emphasis on learning, we know this donation will be well used and appreciated,” she said.

Assistance League of Santa Barbara is a nonprofit all-volunteer organization that has served the community through its 17 philanthropic programs for 70 years.

The Assistance League Thrift Shop, 1259 Veronica Springs Road, is the major source of funding for these programs. For more information, visit www.assistanceleaguesb.org.

— Susan Engles for Assistance League of Santa Barbara.