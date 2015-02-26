Assistance League Volunteers Help Assemble Smile Kits for Dental Clinics, Health Fairs

Volunteers from the Assistance League of Santa Barbara assembled more than 1,200 Smile Kits and other tools to teach brushing, flossing and nutrition to be used at the Eastside Dental Clinic Education Center.

Volunteers staff health fairs where our community partners request our participation; distribute Smiles Kits, play games and answer questions on nutrition at these fairs.

The Assistance League of Santa Barbara is a nonprofit all volunteer organization that develops and implements projects to benefit children and adults in the Santa Barbara County since 1947.

— Mary Heron is the public relations chair for the Assistance League of Santa Barbara.