Assisted Home Health and Hospice Hosting Open House at New Santa Barbara Office

Assisted Home Health and Hospice will have an open house on Sept. 12 to celebrate the new home of their Santa Barbara office.

Assisted thanks the Santa Barbara community for their support with a night of food, drinks and fun!

This event acts as a momentous occasion for Assisted. With more than 23 years of experience, the purchase of its location signifies Assisted’s permanent footprint as one of the top home health and hospice providers in Santa Barbara.

As a Santa Barbara community advocate, Assisted also announced its Art-Tini Fundraiser, set for Nov. 14 and acts to increase community awareness about the benefits of hospice, continuing education for healthcare professionals and financial assistance to indigent patients. The fundraiser will be held at the Santa Barbara Woman’s Club, with all proceeds from the event going to the Home Hospice Foundation.

Click here to purchase tickets to the Art-Tini Fundraiser.

Assisted, founded in 1989, includes the following family of companies: Assisted Home Care (providing intermittent home health visits), Assisted Healthcare Services (providing private duty nursing and supplemental staffing) and Assisted Home Hospice (providing hospice and palliative care for the end of life).

For more details on home health and hospice services in Santa Barbara, please call 805.569.2000.

— Aaron Bodie is a marketing specialist for Assisted Home Health and Hospice.