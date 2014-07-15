Assistive Listening System Installed in Goleta Council Chambers

A new assistive listening system in the Goleta City Council Chambers will better serve the needs of the hearing impaired.

The system, called Hearing Loop, transfers clear, pure sound without extraneous noise directly to someone’s t-coil enabled hearing aid. No additional equipment such as bulky headphones is needed.

Most of today’s hearing aids are already t-coil equipped and only need to be activated by a hearing professional. People without hearing aids can also use the new system. Headset receivers are available and are helpful to people with hearing loss who do not wear hearing aids on a regular basis.

“The city is always looking to improve our communications and by installing this tool, we can serve a greater number of people in our community," public information officer Valerie Kushnerov said. "With this system, more constituents will be able to fully participate in our public meetings in the City Council Chambers.”

More information on how a Hearing Loop works and where other Hearing Loops are installed can be found by clicking here.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.