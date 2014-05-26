Associated Students UCSB Executives Respond in Wake of Isla Vista Killing Spree

On the evening of Friday, May 23, Isla Vista bore witness to several tragic losses in our community during the course of multiple horrific events, including an assault by the suspect’s vehicle, fatal stabbings and a shooting spree. Numerous community members were injured during the attack, and our thoughts are with them as well as their families and loved ones. We are deeply saddened and heartbroken in light of this terrible event, and stand in solidarity with the entire Isla Vista community during this rebuilding and healing process.

The effects of this tragedy are widespread and felt by communities across the nation. In times such as these, it is more imperative than ever to come together as a community to support, care for and love one another.

We are so inspired and encouraged by the tremendous outpouring of support from the Isla Vista community. Thousands gathered in Storke Plaza on Saturday evening for a candlelight vigil and memorial walk in remembrance of those we have lost. We would also like to express our gratitude for the services of local law enforcement, and for all the candle donations we received, which helped make the event possible. We hope to continue fostering and strengthening this spirit of community that we all have felt as we work to rebuild and heal together in the weeks and months to come.

The ASUCSB Executives recognize the devastation this event has caused, and support the administration’s decision for a Day of Mourning and Reflection this Tuesday, May 27 — during which all classes will be canceled and all AS executive offices will halt business as normal — to refocus efforts back on the community. On Tuesday, Associated Students will also be erecting a Memorial Wall at the Associated Students Pardall Center across from IV Deli Mart. We would like to thank Home Depot for the generous donations of materials to build the wall.

We also recognize that members of the community want answers and clarity on the events that occurred and, as such, are organizing a community forum to be held on Friday, May 30. The location and officials in attendance will be announced closer to the date.

This is a difficult and trying time in which we must support both each other and ourselves, so we encourage everyone to reach out for assistance. Counselors will be present from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Student Resource Building and Pardall Center. There are also numerous other counseling services available for those who have been affected by these events, and we encourage everyone to actively utilize such resources as needed:

» UCSB Counseling & Psychological Services 24/7 Hotline — 805.893.4411

» SBCC After Hours Crisis Helpline — 800.400.1572

» National Disaster Distress Helpline — 800.985.5990

The ASUCSB Executives acknowledge the severity of this event and the need to look closely at why this tragedy occurred so that we can move forward and create change to help prevent future acts of violence. ASUCSB Executives will be working in conjunction with UCSB administration and other Associated Students entities to organize community events and provide support in the coming week.

Again, our hearts go out to all those affected by this tragedy. As we move forward, we must hold fast to the love and compassion we have for each other. Above all, we seek to honor and memorialize those lost, support those around us and heal as a community.