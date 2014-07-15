Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 2:39 pm | Fair with Haze 72º

 
 
 
 

Associated Students UCSB Hosting Isla Vista Self-Governance Town Hall

By Beatrice Contreras for Associated Students UCSB | July 15, 2014 | 8:45 a.m.

Associated Students UCSB will be hosting an Isla Vista Self-Governance Town Hall from 4 to 6 p.m. next Monday, July 21, at Santa Barbara Hillel, 781 Embarcadero del Mar in Isla Vista.

Throughout this past year, Isla Vista has been home to many different events — some that have been positive, and some that have negatively affected our community. These events have prompted many to wonder what the next steps are for Isla Vista and what to do moving forward, especially given the community’s current lack of a self-governance structure.

This town hall comes as a response to this, in order to equip the community with the tools necessary to move forward.

The first half of this town hall will be purely educational, in order to provide accurate and relevant information to the community. We will first provide a history of past forms of self-governance in Isla Vista throughout the years, such as the Isla Vista Community Council and the three attempts at cityhood. Then we will explore the varying types of self-governance that the community has the opportunity to pursue, such as (but not limited to) a neighborhood association and a community services district.

Upon discussing such information, ASUCSB will facilitate a dialogue in which students and non-student community members can explore the varying options and discuss what they see as most suitable for the community.

We will be inviting student organizations, but we will also invite local non-student organizations in order to provide a comprehensive representation of the unique Isla Vista community. Additionally, we will be inviting local stakeholders so that they can be involved in the conversation.

We understand that the nature of summer means that not everyone who would like to participate in this discussion is able to do so; therefore, ASUCSB will host another self-governance town hall later this year, in order to elicit even more community input. However, we recognize that many community members would like to see immediate action and would like to provide them the opportunity to do so whenever possible. In addition, this event will be documented so that those who are not available to attend still have access to the information provided and the topics discussed.

Throughout the next year, ASUCSB hopes to continue providing all the information, resources and services that the Isla Vista community needs. We are excited to collaborate with many different groups and hope to both solidify relationships with new organizations and strengthen those we already have with older organizations.

— Beatrice Contreras represents Associated Students UCSB.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 