Association for Women in Communications Announces ‘All About Networking’ Event

The Santa Barbara chapter of the Association for Women in Communications will kick off its fall season with a speed networking event to be held at workzones in Paseo Nuevo.

This lively event is ideal for members and non-members, seasoned networkers and those new to networking events.

Participants are encouraged to come with an elevator pitch that describes their work in communications. The format for the evening guarantees that everyone will get to share information about what they offer and what they need from the community.

AWC Santa Barbara welcomes women who have a professional interest in communications, whether they are journalists, authors, entrepreneurs, public relations experts or social media gurus.

The meeting will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016 at workzones. There will be wine and appetizers from C’est Cheese.

The event is free for members and $20 for non-members. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online here.

— Emily Solomon represents the Association for Women in Communications Santa Barbara.