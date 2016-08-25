Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 7:10 am | Fair 42º

 
 
 
 

Business

Association for Women in Communications Announces ‘All About Networking’ Event

By Emily Solomon for the Association for Women in Communications Santa Barbara | August 25, 2016 | 2:20 p.m.

The Santa Barbara chapter of the Association for Women in Communications will kick off its fall season with a speed networking event to be held at workzones in Paseo Nuevo. 

This lively event is ideal for members and non-members, seasoned networkers and those new to networking events.

Participants are encouraged to come with an elevator pitch that describes their work in communications. The format for the evening guarantees that everyone will get to share information about what they offer and what they need from the community.

AWC Santa Barbara welcomes women who have a professional interest in communications, whether they are journalists, authors, entrepreneurs, public relations experts or social media gurus.  

The meeting will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016 at workzones. There will be wine and appetizers from C’est Cheese. 

The event is free for members and $20 for non-members. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online here.

Emily Solomon represents the Association for Women in Communications Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 