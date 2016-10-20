Santa Barbara Man Killed in Fiery Highway 101 Crash in Carpinteria

Accident occurred on southbound freeway near Santa Claus Lane; victim identified as John Scheuermann, 62

A Santa Barbara man was killed Thursday night in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 101 in Carpinteria, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. in the southbound lanes near the Santa Claus Lane offramp, the CHP said.

Witnesses told the CHP the vehicle, a white Subaru WRX, entered the freeway in Summerland, and was driving erratically and without its lights prior to the crash.

The vehicle ended up in the bushes about 50 feet off the roadway, and witnesses told Noozhawk it was engulfed in flames when emergency personnel from the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District and AMR arrived on scene.

A man in the vehicle was declared dead at the scene, according to Grace Donnelly, a Fire Department spokeswoman.

The victim was identified Friday by the CHP as John Scheuermann, 62.

The flames spread to the brush, but were quickly doused by firefighters.

Santa Barbara County Coroner’s personnel were dispatched to the scene.

