Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 2:56 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Man Killed in Fiery Highway 101 Crash in Carpinteria

Accident occurred on southbound freeway near Santa Claus Lane; victim identified as John Scheuermann, 62

A man was killed Thursday night in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 101 in Carpinteria. Click to view larger
A man was killed Thursday night in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 101 in Carpinteria. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 1:27 p.m. | October 20, 2016 | 8:40 p.m.
Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District crews responded Thursday night to a fatal accident on Highway 101 at Santa Claus Lane. Click to view larger
Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District crews responded Thursday night to a fatal accident on Highway 101 at Santa Claus Lane. (Jim Rampton / Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District photo)

A Santa Barbara man was killed Thursday night in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 101 in Carpinteria, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. in the southbound lanes near the Santa Claus Lane offramp, the CHP said.

Witnesses told the CHP the vehicle, a white Subaru WRX, entered the freeway in Summerland, and was driving erratically and without its lights prior to the crash.

The vehicle ended up in the bushes about 50 feet off the roadway, and witnesses told Noozhawk it was engulfed in flames when emergency personnel from the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District and AMR arrived on scene.

A man in the vehicle was declared dead at the scene, according to Grace Donnelly, a Fire Department spokeswoman.

The victim was identified Friday by the CHP as John Scheuermann, 62.

The flames spread to the brush, but were quickly doused by firefighters.

Santa Barbara County Coroner’s personnel were dispatched to the scene.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates on this story.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 