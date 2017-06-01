1 Person Reported Dead in Plane Crash Near Ventura

NTSB investigators respond to the scene of a single-engine aircraft crash where Ventura County Fire Department confirms one fatality

National Transportation Safety Board investigators responded to the scene of a fatal plane crash in Ventura County Thursday afternoon.

A single-engine aircraft crashed in the area of Taylor Ranch, which is north of Highway 101 and west of Highway 33, near the city of Ventura.

Ventura County Fire Department authorities confirmed one fatality and said no other injuries were reported.

Emergency crews also responded to Solimar Beach, where some of the plane’s wreckage reportedly fell.

It was not known specifically what kind of plane was involved in the crash, which occurred shortly before noon, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

There were initial reports that a second aircraft might have been involved, but authorities later confirmed a single aircraft involved in the incident.

The NTSB crash investigation was expected to last throughout the night, Ventura County officials said Thursday afternoon.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.