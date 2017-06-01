Monday, April 30 , 2018, 10:19 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

1 Person Reported Dead in Plane Crash Near Ventura

NTSB investigators respond to the scene of a single-engine aircraft crash where Ventura County Fire Department confirms one fatality

The Ventura County Fire Department responded to a fatal single-engine aircraft crash in the foothills near Taylor Ranch, near the city of Ventura, Thursday. Click to view larger
The Ventura County Fire Department responded to a fatal single-engine aircraft crash in the foothills near Taylor Ranch, near the city of Ventura, Thursday.  (Ventura County Fire Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 4:45 p.m. | June 1, 2017 | 12:44 p.m.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators responded to the scene of a fatal plane crash in Ventura County Thursday afternoon.

A single-engine aircraft crashed in the area of Taylor Ranch, which is north of Highway 101 and west of Highway 33, near the city of Ventura.

Ventura County Fire Department authorities confirmed one fatality and said no other injuries were reported.  

Emergency crews also responded to Solimar Beach, where some of the plane’s wreckage reportedly fell.

It was not known specifically what kind of plane was involved in the crash, which occurred shortly before noon, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

There were initial reports that a second aircraft might have been involved, but authorities later confirmed a single aircraft involved in the incident. 

The NTSB crash investigation was expected to last throughout the night, Ventura County officials said Thursday afternoon. 

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Some debris from a plane crash was reportedly found on Solimar Beach near Ventura on Thursday. Click to view larger
Some debris from a plane crash was reportedly found on Solimar Beach near Ventura on Thursday.  (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 