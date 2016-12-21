Up To 5 Vehicles Involved in Crash On Highway 1 Near Lompoc

A crash involving as many as five vehicles between Lompoc and Vandenberg Air Force Base sent several people to the hospital on Wednesday night, according to emergency dispatch reports.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene near the intersection of Highway 1 and Santa Lucia Canyon Road just after 6 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicles were stopped on both sides of the road, which also had debris from the wrecked vehicles, according to reports.

One person had moderate injuries and three people had minor injuries, with all four transported to Lompoc Valley Medical Center for treatment, Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

Personnel from the county Fire Department, Lompoc Fire Department, Vandenberg Fire Department and the CHP were dispatched to the incident.

The CHP is investigating the cause of the crash, which slowed traffic in the area for a short time. Southbound traffic was temporarily diverted to Santa Lucia Canyon Road, according to reports.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.