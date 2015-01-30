Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 8:22 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Teen Driver Killed, 2 Hurt in Santa Maria Crash Near Pioneer Valley High School

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | January 30, 2015

A teenage girl was killed, and two other people were injured Friday night when a car slammed into a light pole in northeast Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The crash occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on East Donovan Road at Suey Crossing Road, Santa Maria Fire Battalion Chief Ed Hadfield said.

He said emergency personnel arrived on the scene to find two people trapped in the wreckage, requiring extensive extrication.

Five teenagers were in the car when it crashed, and they were believe have been coming from a basketball game at nearby Pioneer Valley High School, police Sgt. Steve Lopez said.

The 17-year-old driver of the vehicle was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Lopez said, but succumbed to her injuries.

Two other patients were taken to Marian Regional Medical Center, he said.

Details on their injuries and conditions were not available.

The name of the girl who was killed was not released pending notification of relatives.

The crash was being investigated by Santa Maria police.

