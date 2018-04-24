At Least 2 Suspects Sought in Santa Maria Stabbing

Police investigators were seeking at least two suspects believed responsible for a stabbing Tuesday afternoon in Santa Maria.

Officers responded at about 5:20 p.m. to the intersection of Broadway and McCoy Lane, where they found a male victim who had sustained a stab wound to the leg, said Sgt. Nathan Totorica.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening wound, Totorica said, and was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

He was expected to be treated and released.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call 805.928.3781. Tips can be left anonymously on the sheriff’s website.

