At Least One Person Hurt, Five Vehicles Damaged in Santa Maria Crash

A wrong-way driver reportedly collides head-on into another vehicle on East Stowell Road; two other accidents are reported nearby

At least one person reportedly was taken to the hospital and five vehicles were damaged in a crash Monday afternoon at Broadway and East Stowell Road in Santa Maria.

A silver Volkswagen that was eastbound in a westbound lane slammed head-on into a sedan on East Stowell Road at approximately 5 p.m.

Three other vehicles appeared to be involved in rear-end and sideswipe collisions in the lane next to the wrong-way driver.

At the same time Santa Maria police officers were sorting out the mess at Broadway and Stowell, they also received reports of two other accidents at intersections north of the crash site.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates as they become available.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.