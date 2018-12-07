1 Person Dead after 4 Pedestrians Struck, Injured by Vehicle in Lompoc

One person died after four people were struck by a vehicle in Lompoc on Friday night causing serious to minor injuries, authorities said.

Shortly after 5 p.m., personnel from the Lompoc Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the 300 block of West Cypress Avenue for a report that a vehicle had struck pedestrians, Battalion Chief Brian Federmann said.

Two American Medical Response ambulances as well as a Santa Barbara County Fire Department ambulance responded to the scene where four pedestrians were injured, Federmann said.

Three of the pedestrians were taken to a local hospital with mild to moderate injuries .

The fourth person was transported to a different hospital and later died, police said.

"It is unknown if it is in direct correlation to injuries sustained from this traffic collision," Sgt. Scott Morgan said.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the incident, but the cause remains under investigation, Morgan added.

Additional information about this incident, including names or ages of the pedestrians and driver, was not immediately available.

Officers asked that anyone who may have witnessed the incident call the Police Department at 805.736.2341.

Check back to Noozhawk for updates to this story.

