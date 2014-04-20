At Least One Hurt in Rollover Wreck Near El Capitán State Beach

At least one person was injured Sunday evening in a rollover vehicle wreck on Highway 101 near El Capitán State Beach west of Goleta, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A northbound PT Cruiser went out of control and overturned shortly before 6 p.m., and ended up blocking the southbound fast lane, the CHP said.

The vehicle came to rest on its wheels, the CHP said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.