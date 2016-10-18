At Least One Person Injured in Crash at Intersection of Highways 154, 246

A three-vehicle crash with injuries occurred Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 154 and Highway 246 in the Santa Ynez Valley, according to emergency dispatch reports.

Crews from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded at approximately 9:15 a.m. to the crash scene south the intersection, which includes a roundabout.

Road construction was occurring in the area so the head-on collision occurred while vehicles were traveling at low speeds, county fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

One person suffered moderate injuries, and was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital via American Medical Response ambulance, Zaniboni added.

Highway 154 was closed in both directions due to the wreck for approximately 15 to 20 minutes, Zaniboni said.

