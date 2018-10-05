Santa Barbara Police Locate Missing At-Risk Man

An at-risk man who recently moved to Santa Barbara was found safe after being reported missing, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

David Michael Ny, 73, was last seen at Villa Santa Barbara, 227 E. Anapamu St., in Santa Barbara. at 8 p.m. Thursday, police spokesman Anthony Wagner said at 6 p.m. Friday.

Ny, who recently moved from Fresno to Santa Barbara, is in good physical shape, according to his son.

They often walk at Alameda Park, Unity Church and the YMCA.

A tip from a citizen led to locating the missing man who was found safe and unharmed, Wagner said at approximately 9:30 p.m.

